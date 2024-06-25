West Coast Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MMC traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 866,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,415. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average is $200.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

