West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 373 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.17% of CorVel worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 17.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total transaction of $46,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $1,574,528. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CorVel

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.19. 18,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,010. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $281.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.