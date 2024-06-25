West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,195. The firm has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

