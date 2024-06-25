West Coast Financial LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 138,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,099. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.