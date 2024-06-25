West Coast Financial LLC Sells 57 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.69. 2,010,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,539. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day moving average is $228.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

