West Coast Financial LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.19. 1,175,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,324. The stock has a market cap of $402.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

