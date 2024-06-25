West Coast Financial LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,247. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

