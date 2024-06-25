West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3,125.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 281,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 272,340 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

TFC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 10,133,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,688,997. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

