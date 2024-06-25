West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,500. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

