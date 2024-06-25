West Paces Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $59.42 on Tuesday, reaching $1,642.28. 281,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,692. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,594.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,605.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

View Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.