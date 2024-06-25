West Paces Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.3% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 338.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.56. 2,756,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,551. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

