Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 168,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.33% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 308,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,261. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

