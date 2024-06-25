Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.7% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock remained flat at $132.96 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,445. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.