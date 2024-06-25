WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Announces Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USSH traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

