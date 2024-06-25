WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Announces Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USSH traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $50.11.
About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.