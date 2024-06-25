WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $368.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

