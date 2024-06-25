WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Gap Down to $46.79

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.79, but opened at $45.50. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 19,325 shares.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

