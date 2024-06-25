WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 688,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 318,627 shares.The stock last traded at $45.94 and had previously closed at $46.18.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24,971.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.