WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Gap Down to $51.97

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $50.88. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 12,738 shares.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOL. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $334,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.