WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Plans $0.10 Dividend

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 13,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.
About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
