WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 417,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 133,910 shares.The stock last traded at $72.76 and had previously closed at $73.31.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

