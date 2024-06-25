WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.