Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,527. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.