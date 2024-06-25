WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.60 million and approximately $1.10 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002592 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005846 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0220557 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

