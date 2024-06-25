Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

