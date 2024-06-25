XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. 198,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,626. XPO has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

