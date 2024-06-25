xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $2,468.82 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

