Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Xtreme Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90.

About Xtreme Drilling

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

