Yankuang Energy Group Stock to Split on Thursday, June 27th (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, June 27th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.