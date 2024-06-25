Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,831,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,906,000 after buying an additional 649,922 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,045,000 after buying an additional 570,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,147,000 after buying an additional 434,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.62. 197,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

