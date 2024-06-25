ZimVie’s (ZIMV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIMV

ZimVie Price Performance

ZIMV stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $490.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.17. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 1st quarter worth about $2,615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 294,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 124,487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.