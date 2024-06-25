Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
About Zovio
