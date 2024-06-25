Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $182.52. 1,490,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,975. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -357.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

