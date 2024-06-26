2,513 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,135,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 271,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,753. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.