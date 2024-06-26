25,234 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 0.9 %

KD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

