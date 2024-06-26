3,201 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $268.53. The stock had a trading volume of 878,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average of $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $402.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

