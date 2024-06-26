3,653 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.80. 6,216,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,206. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

