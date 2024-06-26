4,345 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,520 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

