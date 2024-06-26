4,370 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Acquired by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DV. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $380,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $545,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock worth $984,214. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

