530,348 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,530,000.

Separately, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 196,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,681. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

