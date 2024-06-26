6,230 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $22,079,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 460,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,098. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

