6,444 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 654,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

BAC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 17,778,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,720,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $303.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

