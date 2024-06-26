74,224 Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Bought by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,523,749 shares in the company, valued at $114,426,034.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:LAB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,530. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.