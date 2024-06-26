9,488 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 900,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,735. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.