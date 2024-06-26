Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $8.65 on Monday. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that Abacus Life will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

Abacus Life Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

