AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.9% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $171.78. 1,727,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,083. The company has a market cap of $303.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

