Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $302.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

