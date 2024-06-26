Adam K. Peterson Acquires 26,410 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $384.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $2,308,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

