Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.99

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 14977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $12,215,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

