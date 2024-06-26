Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. 165,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 559,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in Adecoagro by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,654 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after buying an additional 561,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Adecoagro by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 546,465 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
