Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

ACET opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500,095 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

